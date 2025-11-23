Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,612 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period.

FMAR opened at $46.39 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $924.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

