Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

