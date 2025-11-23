Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 60.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AME stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

