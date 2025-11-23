Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 price objective on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

