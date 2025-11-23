Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Insider Activity at Hinge Health

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,400. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $29,036,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,383,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,517,465.35. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,290,983.

Hinge Health Price Performance

HNGE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.69.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

