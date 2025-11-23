Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 200,836 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,836 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

RNA stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,250. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 142,230 shares of company stock worth $7,020,485 over the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

