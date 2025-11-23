Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 86,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 186,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

AIT opened at $249.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

