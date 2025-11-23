Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,615 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

