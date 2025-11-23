Creative Planning Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Fortis $FTS

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 43,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,531 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.2%

FTS stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.