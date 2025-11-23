Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Creative Planning raised its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 96.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,866,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 106.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 404,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,306,000 after acquiring an additional 375,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $45.79 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

