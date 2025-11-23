Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.1143.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $288,816.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 163,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,139.36. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $274,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 135,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,927.40. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $7,105,389 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artivion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,250,000 after buying an additional 232,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,727,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Artivion by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Artivion by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 119,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artivion by 40.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

