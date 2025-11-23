MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Wall Street Zen raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 227,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 317,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

