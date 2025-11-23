Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 202,799 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,799 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 757,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,587,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,842,000 after purchasing an additional 250,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.