Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

