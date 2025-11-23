Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $9,416,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

