Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $817,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 521.0%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is -306.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

