Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Fold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fold

Fold Price Performance

Fold stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fold has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Fold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fold in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fold

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.