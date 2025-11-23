Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.