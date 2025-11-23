Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $50,879.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 340,634 shares in the company, valued at $619,953.88. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $56,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,050 shares of company stock worth $136,631 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

