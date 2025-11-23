Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

