Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.