Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 21,210 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 216.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of MPW opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

