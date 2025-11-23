Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $68,644.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,238. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $418,718.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $549,340.74. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 3.7%

QLYS opened at $143.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

