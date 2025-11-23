Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 815,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,319,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,125,724 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 220.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 11.8%

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.16 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.