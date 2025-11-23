First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF $MARB Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARB. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000.

MARB opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

