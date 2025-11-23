Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $464.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

