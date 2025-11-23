First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,314,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 429,769 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $17,999,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 163,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 156,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

