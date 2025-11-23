Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

