Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,531 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,695,000 after buying an additional 365,468 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 506,219 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $20.22 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $26,299,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

