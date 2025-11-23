Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,154 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,720,000 after purchasing an additional 158,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after purchasing an additional 579,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

