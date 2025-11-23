Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Creative Planning grew its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waters by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.

Waters Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $394.46 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.