Creative Planning Purchases 8,496 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

