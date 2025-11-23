Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vontier by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 2.8%

Vontier stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.