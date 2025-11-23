Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $789,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 937,449 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.9%

ASO stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.