Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUNA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Auna Price Performance

AUNA stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Auna has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $346.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auna by 28.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auna in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna in the third quarter worth $83,000.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

