Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 70.6% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.0%

AGO stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,877,703.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

