Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 8.7%

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $246,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

