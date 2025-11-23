Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KZR. TD Cowen downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $5.00 target price on Kezar Life Sciences and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

KZR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 125,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 69.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 720,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

