Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.5714.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $210.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.