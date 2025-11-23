CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.3750.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 39.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

