Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $67.84

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.8421.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,649,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,128,000 after buying an additional 55,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after buying an additional 859,334 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,253,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

