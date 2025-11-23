Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $89.89 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

