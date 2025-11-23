Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Greif has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,444 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,097.56. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,680. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,293 shares of company stock worth $2,145,733 and sold 53,851 shares worth $3,227,003. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $690,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

