Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solana presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Solana Stock Down 0.9%
Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($32.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($50.50) by $17.61. Solana had a negative net margin of 39,358.88% and a negative return on equity of 13,282.74%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solana stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 3,000.00% of Solana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
Solana Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
