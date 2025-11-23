Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solana presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Solana Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.22 on Friday. Solana has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($32.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($50.50) by $17.61. Solana had a negative net margin of 39,358.88% and a negative return on equity of 13,282.74%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solana stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 3,000.00% of Solana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Solana Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

