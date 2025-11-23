Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.