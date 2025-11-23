Financial Analysis: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Mail and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 0 0 0 0.00 TFI International 2 7 11 2 2.59

TFI International has a consensus price target of $111.27, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A TFI International 4.06% 14.20% 5.28%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Royal Mail and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Mail and TFI International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $15.94 billion 0.26 $67.88 million N/A N/A TFI International $8.40 billion 0.84 $422.48 million $3.88 22.16

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Mail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFI International beats Royal Mail on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

