Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.83.

Several research firms have commented on K. Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.86, for a total value of C$59,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$982,287.88. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at C$34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$12.97 and a 1 year high of C$39.09. The company has a market cap of C$41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

