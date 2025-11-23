Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,857.75. This represents a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Macy’s by 8.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

