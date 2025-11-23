PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in PACS Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PACS Group by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in PACS Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

