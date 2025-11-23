Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emeren Group

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,005,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 157,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.